As Israel Enters New Chapter of Politics, Here’s What to Expect

The inclusion of Mansour Abbas’s Ra’am may appear a symbol of some sort of Jewish-Arab cooperation after 11 days of violent conflict in May. But anyone hoping for progress on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict may be disappointed - the parties of the new government have vastly different views on the issue.

Bennett is opposed to the creation of a Palestinian state and had favoured annexation of the West Bank. Meretz and Labor are signed up to the creation of a Palestinian state, and the former is highly critical of the occupation. There is no majority in the coalition for either position and as a result both sides will park these policies.

It is unlikely there will be any dramatic new initiatives, but it is possible that the new government could be more receptive to international pressure on the issue, especially from the Biden administration.