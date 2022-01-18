Global Supply Chains May Normalise, But China's Lockdowns Could Spoil the Party

A report published by the Financial Times on 15 January 2022 titled "Supply chain constraints may have peaked in 2021" took an optimistic tone and argued that global trade relations may normalise this year due to the stabilisation of the global supply chain.

It also said that while global supply chain pressures continue to remain above their pre-pandemic levels, the highest point of these pressures were reached in October 2021.

Finance analyst Simon Edelsten said that "over the next year, it seems likely that some supply chains will resolve themselves while others may prove more persistent", the FT report added.

There are however, a number of factors that could pose problems, preventing the supply chains from loosening up.

One such factor is China and its zero-tolerance policy for COVID.

This article is therefore divided into two parts, first of which shall look into China's COVID policy in some detail.

After understanding why China is so harsh with its COVID restrictions, we will consider how its policy can prevent the global supply chains from normalising.