Videos Show How COVID Positive People in China Are Forced to Live in Metal Boxes

Workers in Hazmat suits having a discussion outside the metal boxes in which COVID positive people are being forced to live in China.
(Photo: Screenshot from video tweeted by @songpinganq)
In a shocking move, China has been forcefully confining all those who are COVID positive in small metal boxes, the Daily Mail reported on Wednesday, 12 January.
The report, which was based on videos that have gone viral on social media, went on to add that some of these people include pregnant women and children.
These videos are from cities like Xi’an, Anyang, and Yuzhou, where COVID positive people are being treated like prisoners in solitary confinement, after a few cases of the Omicron variant were detected.
Other videos show people taking huge amounts of supplies back home, while some show workers in hazmat suits providing food to the people who are living inside the metal boxes.
China has had a "zero COVID" policy, and the government is fully abiding by it given the incoming Winter Olympics and the Chinese New Year.
Severe punishments are given to anyone who violates the government's COVID rules.
In one case, three people were sent to more than four years in prison after they violated the rules and their actions allegedly led to an outbreak of infections in Dalian, a port city in China's Liaoning Province.
Mainland China this week has been reporting more than 100 local symptomatic cases per day.
(With inputs from The Daily Mail)