Australia Joins US in Diplomatic Boycott of 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

After the US announced a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirmed on Wednesday, 8 December, that Australian officials will also boycott the games, Reuters reported.

The diplomatic boycott is being carried out because of China's human rights "atrocities", especially the treatment of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang, an autonomous territory in northwest China.

The boycott occurs in the backdrop of increasing evidence emerging about China's poor human rights record and the suspicious case of Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai.

Like the US, Morrison also said that Australian athletes will be allowed to attend the games.

"Australia's a great sporting nation and I very much separate the issues of sport and these other political issues," Morrison was quoted in The Australian.