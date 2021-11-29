Report Warns of ‘Colossal Outbreak’ in China if It Abandons Zero-COVID Policy

While comparing it to specific countries, it claimed that China would witness 2,75,793 cases per day if it followed the same policy as Britain and 4,54,198 cases per day if it followed the same policy as France, South China Morning Post reported.

"Our findings have raised a clear warning that, for the time being, we are not ready to embrace ‘opening-up’ strategies and rely solely on the hypothesis of herd immunity induced by vaccination advocated by certain Western countries," it added.

The report comes in the backdrop of the world making preparations to tackle the new COVID variant – Omicron – that has already made its way around the world.

(With inputs from The Hindu and South China Morning Post.)