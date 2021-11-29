Report Warns of ‘Colossal Outbreak’ in China if It Abandons Zero-COVID Policy

Imaged used for representational purposes.
(Photo: iStock)
A report drafted by mathematicians at one of China's elite universities – Peking University – has stated that the country could face up to 6,30,000 coronavirus infections per day if it abandoned its zero-tolerance policy on COVID and lifted travel bans, The Hindu reported.
It argued that "the estimates revealed the real possibility of a colossal outbreak which would almost certainly put an unbearable burden on the medical system."
While comparing it to specific countries, it claimed that China would witness 2,75,793 cases per day if it followed the same policy as Britain and 4,54,198 cases per day if it followed the same policy as France, South China Morning Post reported.
"Our findings have raised a clear warning that, for the time being, we are not ready to embrace ‘opening-up’ strategies and rely solely on the hypothesis of herd immunity induced by vaccination advocated by certain Western countries," it added.
The report comes in the backdrop of the world making preparations to tackle the new COVID variant – Omicron – that has already made its way around the world.
(With inputs from The Hindu and South China Morning Post.)
