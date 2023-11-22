Israel-Hamas: Should Global Brands Follow History & Join Pro-Palestine Protests

Otherwise, the most notable exception to the corporate avoidance of Gaza is the cosmetics brand, Huda Beauty. Set up a decade ago by American-Iraqi beauty influencer Huda Kattan, the Dubai-based company recently pledged US$1 million for humanitarian aid to Gaza. Kattan also publicly backed the freedom of Palestinians, garnering both support and criticism in the process.

For brands in general, it’s not entirely surprising that they would be wary of wading into such a divisive issue (though many did express outrage at the original Hamas attack). Equally, however, there’s so much global support for a ceasefire that companies could garner a lot of goodwill from taking a stance.

Here are some potentially useful lessons from previous examples of brand activism.