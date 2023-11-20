Old Video Showing Car Ramming Into Protesters Falsely Linked to Israel-Hamas War

Fact-Check: Old, unrelated protest video from Israel falsely linked to the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.
Amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, a video showing a car running over some people who can be seen carrying the Israeli flag is being shared on social media.
What are the users saying?: Those sharing have claimed that the video shows Israeli 'settler' running over Israeli protestors and causing injuries.
Is it true?: The claim is false. This video is from September and shows a car running over a group of protestors protesting against the judicial overhaul reforms in Israel.
The protestors had blocked the Ayalon highway in Tel Aviv at the time of the accident.
During the investigation, the men in the car claimed that they did not intend to hurt the protestors.
How did we find out?: At first, we translated the text on the video, written in Hebrew to English. It loosely translated to, "The blockade in Ayalon: a car ran over protesters, clashes on the spot."
Taking a cue from this, we ran a relevant keyword search in Hebrew and came across a thread on X (formerly Twitter) by the Hebrew-language media channel, Kann News, from 10 September.
The thread included a longer version of the viral video.
We compared the frames of the two videos and found similarities.
Here are a few similarities between the two.
Using Google Translate, we translated the captions from Hebrew to English. It mentioned that the accident took place at the Ayalon highway in Tel Aviv.
One of the posts in the thread mentioned that the two men - a father and a son - were driving the car.
During the investigation they claimed that the son, who was driving at the time became "stressed" when he saw the protestors.
The two decided to swap positions; however, during the exchange, the father unknowingly pressed the gas. It was an issue as the vehicle's handbrake was not raised.
Further, we found a news report by the Times of Israel from 10 September.
The report mentioned that a car rammed into a group of protestors who were demonstrating against the judicial overhaul reforms in Israel.
Among the injured was a 25-year-old woman who required medical assistance for a leg injury.
The report also included Kann News's post on X.
What are the Judicial Overhaul Reforms?: The Israeli government passed a 'reasonableness bill' in July that takes away the power of the Supreme Court and other courts in the country to overturn a government decision that seems 'unreasonable'.
The protesters have called for the reforms to be rolled back and demand the resignation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The proposal for the reform of the judiciary was put forward earlier this year. Since then, those who are against the legislation have been engaging in ongoing protests.
Conclusion: It is clear that the claim is false. The car rammed into a group of protestors against the Israeli government's reasonableness bill. It is unrelated to the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.
