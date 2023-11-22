Hostage Release, Ceasefire, Humanitarian Aid: A Dive Into the Israel-Hamas Deal

Israel and Hamas announced a ceasefire and detainee exchange agreement on Wednesday, 22 November, during which at least 50 Israeli and foreign hostages, and 300 Palestinians, are due to be released, a statement from the Israeli Government said.

Sources within the Israeli government told The Quint that the Benjamin Netanyahu-led Israel Cabinet approved the ceasefire after an all-night meeting which saw heated discourse between ministers, who were told by Netanyahu that it was a "difficult decision but it's a right decision."