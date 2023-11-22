Hostage Release, Ceasefire, Humanitarian Aid: A Dive Into the Israel-Hamas Deal

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019World Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Hostage Release, Ceasefire, Humanitarian Aid: A Dive Into the Israel-Hamas Deal

While Hamas will release 50 Israeli and foreign hostages, Israel are expected to release 300 detained Palestinians.
Pranay Dutta Roy
World
Updated:

The Benjamin Netanyahu-led Israel Cabinet approved the ceasefire after an all-night meeting, during which he is said to have told ministers that it was a "difficult decision but it's a right decision."

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

Israel and Hamas announced a ceasefire and detainee exchange agreement on Wednesday, 22 November, during which at least 50 Israeli and foreign hostages, and 300 Palestinians, are due to be released, a statement from the Israeli Government said.

Sources within the Israeli government told The Quint that the Benjamin Netanyahu-led Israel Cabinet approved the ceasefire after an all-night meeting which saw heated discourse between ministers, who were told by Netanyahu that it was a "difficult decision but it's a right decision."

The Quint has further learnt that batches consisting of 12-13 hostages will be released per day with sources mentioning that the process could set to begin as early as Thursday, 23 November.

Netanyahu's office said that the deal would see Hamas release dozens of women and children during the four-day truce and for every additional 10 hostages released by Hamas, the pause would be extended by a day.

In a big development, Israel will release 300 Palestinians and has released a list which includes the names, ages and offences of those eligible. However, only 150 detainees are expected to be released first, as confirmed by sources within the Israeli government.

Hamas released a statement welcoming the ceasefire, and said that it would see at least 150 Palestinians released from jails across Israel in exchange for releasing Israeli and foreign hostages they have held captive. Moreover, it claimed that Israel would also cease all military action in Gaza and allow hundreds of trucks carrying humanitarian and medical aid, and fuel into the region.

A humanitarian worker with the Red Cross told The Quint that the humanitarian group would get access to those who remain within Hamas' captivity.

The militant group added that Israel will also stop drone flights over South Gaza and carry them out in the northern part of Gaza for six hours a day between 10am and 4pm.

However, a source close to the Israeli government told The Quint that following the exchange and completion of the agreed-upon truce, Israel will "resume it's war against Hamas terrorists."

A similar sentiment was exuded by an Israeli government statement, which said:

The Government of Israel, the IDF and the security services will continue the war in order to return home all of the hostages, complete the elimination of Hamas and ensure that there will be no new threat to the State of Israel from Gaza.

“We were attacked and we remain at war," they said under the condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the subject.

Hamas also clarified and added that while it has agreed to a ceasefire, its members will remain "on the trigger" and "on the lookout to defend our people."

An Israeli Defence Force Public Relations officer told The Quint that Hamas currently holds 237 hostages, who are from Israel and other counties, and added that while the exchange will see the release of some American nationals, "other foreign nationals do not seem to be part of the deal."

Hamas has only released four captives since the abductions took place more than a month ago, who were an American mother, her daughter and two elderly Israeli women.

US President Joe Biden welcomed the deal and said, “I look forward to speaking with each of these leaders and staying in close contact as we work to ensure this deal is carried through in its entirety."

“It is important that all aspects of this deal be fully implemented," the White House said in a statement.

The Quint has also learnt that the Qatar-mediated deal was put together after weeks of talks between Israel, Hamas and the United States in Qatar's Doha.

Published: 22 Nov 2023,08:48 AM IST

