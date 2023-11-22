Hostage Release, Ceasefire, Humanitarian Aid: A Dive Into the Israel-Hamas Deal

The Benjamin Netanyahu-led Israel Cabinet approved the ceasefire after an all-night meeting, during which he is said to have told ministers that it was a "difficult decision but it's a right decision."
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Israel and Hamas announced a ceasefire and detainee exchange agreement on Wednesday, 22 November, during which at least 50 Israeli and foreign hostages, and 300 Palestinians, are due to be released, a statement from the Israeli Government said.
Sources within the Israeli government told The Quint that the Benjamin Netanyahu-led Israel Cabinet approved the ceasefire after an all-night meeting which saw heated discourse between ministers, who were told by Netanyahu that it was a "difficult decision but it's a right decision."
Netanyahu's office said that the deal would see Hamas release dozens of women and children during the four-day truce and for every additional 10 hostages released by Hamas, the pause would be extended by a day.
In a big development, Israel will release 300 Palestinians and has released a list which includes the names, ages and offences of those eligible. However, only 150 detainees are expected to be released first, as confirmed by sources within the Israeli government.
Hamas released a statement welcoming the ceasefire, and said that it would see at least 150 Palestinians released from jails across Israel in exchange for releasing Israeli and foreign hostages they have held captive. Moreover, it claimed that Israel would also cease all military action in Gaza and allow hundreds of trucks carrying humanitarian and medical aid, and fuel into the region.
A humanitarian worker with the Red Cross told The Quint that the humanitarian group would get access to those who remain within Hamas' captivity.
However, a source close to the Israeli government told The Quint that following the exchange and completion of the agreed-upon truce, Israel will "resume it's war against Hamas terrorists."
A similar sentiment was exuded by an Israeli government statement, which said:
“We were attacked and we remain at war," they said under the condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the subject.
Hamas also clarified and added that while it has agreed to a ceasefire, its members will remain "on the trigger" and "on the lookout to defend our people."
Hamas has only released four captives since the abductions took place more than a month ago, who were an American mother, her daughter and two elderly Israeli women.
US President Joe Biden welcomed the deal and said, “I look forward to speaking with each of these leaders and staying in close contact as we work to ensure this deal is carried through in its entirety."
“It is important that all aspects of this deal be fully implemented," the White House said in a statement.
The Quint has also learnt that the Qatar-mediated deal was put together after weeks of talks between Israel, Hamas and the United States in Qatar's Doha.
