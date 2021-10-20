Gautam Adani Meets UK PM Boris Johnson, Talks Climate Change in London Summit

Gautam Adani with Boris Johnson.
Business tycoon Gautam Adani on Tuesday, 19 October, met United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the Global Investment Summit and said that he will commit $70 billion dollars to energy transition.
Honoured to meet UK PM @BorisJohnson at the #GlobalInvestmentSummit. What a platform! Inspiring leadership in synchronizing global climate action. @AdaniOnline will commit $70bn to Energy Transition via Solar, Wind & H2. Thank you, UK Govt and @TradeGovUK, for the opportunity. Honoured to meet UK PM @BorisJohnson," he tweeted.
Speaking on the sidelines of the summit, Adani said that policies to manage and overcome the climate change crisis must be equitable and pragmatic.
"While net zero targets are much needed, a company's sustainability initiatives must be aligned with the nation's sustainability goals," said Adani, as quoted by IANS.
Adani said that India has already demonstrated its commitment through the "bold stand taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi since the 2015 COP-21 summit."
Calling India one of the most responsible nations with respect to climate change, he said: "The portfolio companies of Adani are leading the way with investment plans to honour the nation's commitment".
