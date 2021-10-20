Gautam Adani Meets UK PM Boris Johnson, Talks Climate Change in London Summit

Speaking on the sidelines of the summit, Adani said that policies to manage and overcome the climate change crisis must be equitable and pragmatic.



"While net zero targets are much needed, a company's sustainability initiatives must be aligned with the nation's sustainability goals," said Adani, as quoted by IANS.

Adani said that India has already demonstrated its commitment through the "bold stand taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi since the 2015 COP-21 summit."

Calling India one of the most responsible nations with respect to climate change, he said: "The portfolio companies of Adani are leading the way with investment plans to honour the nation's commitment".

