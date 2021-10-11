Adani Ports Not To Handle Containerised Cargo From Iran, Pak, Afghan From 15 Nov

Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
The Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) issued a statement on Monday, 11 October, stating they will not be handling containerised cargo from Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan from 15 November. This comes after the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) had seized a huge consignment of heroin – 2,988.22 kg, with an estimated street value of Rs 2,000 crore – at Gujarat's Mundra port on 15 September.
Earlier on 20 September, a senior Andhra Pradesh Police official had said that the consignment was intended to reach Delhi and not Vijayawada, IANS had reported. Vijayawada Police Commissioner B Sreenivasulu's clarification came amid reports that a city-based firm was under probe by the DRI in connection with the drug haul. The contraband was mixed with talc stone powder, and packed in two containers, IANS had reported.
(With inputs from IANS.)