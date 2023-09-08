G20 Summit 2023 Live Updates: World Leaders Arrive in Delhi Amid Tight Security

An illuminated G20 logo is seen ahead of the Summit in New Delhi.
India is all to host leaders from across the world for the two-day G20 Summit on 9 and 10 September.
The Summit is expected to witness participation from over 40 world and institution leaders. The host city of New Delhi has been on its toes in preparation for the same.
Various security, logistical and other measures have been taken, including the closure of schools and offices from 8 to 10 September.
Under India's presidency, the G20 Summit 2023 is being hosted under the theme 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' or 'One Earth, One Family, One Future.’
As part of security measures, the capital city will witness the deployment of nearly 1,30,000 security officers, bomb squads, commandos, snipers, and more.
The Summit will see a line-up of over 25 heads of state, including US President Joe Biden and UK PM Rishi Sunak.
The Summit will be held at New Delhi's Pragati Maidan.
Argentina President Alberto Fernández has landed in Delhi and reached the hotel in Aerocity, reported news agency ANI.
US President Joe Biden left for India to take part in the G20 Summit at New Delhi's Pragati Maidan on 9 and 10 September.
He is also expected to hold talks with Prime Minister Modi. "I’m headed to the G20 – the premier forum for international economic cooperation – focused on making progress on Americans' priorities, delivering for developing nations, and showing our commitment to the G20 as a forum that can deliver. Every time we engage, we get better," Biden tweeted.
With just a day left to the G20 Summit in New Delhi, the question still remains – who all is attending?
Here is the complete list of G20 member states that have been invited to the Summit:
Anthony Albanese, prime minister of Australia
Cyril Ramaphosa, president of South Africa
Emmanuel Macron, president of France
Fumio Kishida, prime minister of Japan
Giorgia Meloni, prime minister of Italy
Joe Biden, president of the United States of America
Joko Widodo, president of Indonesia
Justin Trudeau, prime minister of Canada
Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva, president of Brazil
Mohammad Bin Salman, Crown Prince and prime minister of Saudi Arabia
Olaf Scholz, chancellor of Germany
Recep Tayyip Erdogan, president of Turkey
Rishi Sunak, prime minister of the United Kingdom
Xi Jinping, president of China
Yoon Suk Yeol, president of South Korea
In order to host one of the largest multilateral Summits, thousand of security personnel have been deployed across the national capital.
Additionally, the city will rely heavily on modern technology to combat the possibilities of every threat – chemical, radiological, weapons attacks, arial attacks, protests, and more.
Swiggy, Zomato, and Amazon delivery services will come to a standstill in parts of the national capital from 8 to 10 September, thanks to the high-profile G20 Summit.
All cloud kitchens, markets, commercial establishments, and commercial delivery services will also be suspended for three days, Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) SS Yadav said.
In view of the Summit, the central government has initiated an ambitious beautification project in Delhi, involving the refurbishment of roads, the construction of underpasses, and the creation of murals. All of this has led to displacement of Delhi's slum-dwellers, and the area where they live are being covered with plastic sheets and flex boards.
The green sheets and flex boards covering several slum areas across the national capital have not gone unnoticed by local commuters. However, that's only one aspect of the 'beautification' drive undertaken by the authorities, directly affecting the lives of slum-dwellers.
As India took the presidency of the grouping in December last year, slums and settlements across the capital have been razed to the ground, putting thousands of people at risk of loss of shelter and income.
