'Hiding Poverty': Ahead of G20 Summit, Green Sheets Keep Delhi Slums Under Wraps

Mamta and her family of three live under the Moolchand flyover. Nowhere to go, they rely on whatever little they get through begging, from motorists commuting through the area. "Close to 15 days ago, authorities came and asked our entire community, who lived under the flyover, to vacate the area because of the G20 Summit," they told The Quint. The group travelled back to their native village in Rajasthan.