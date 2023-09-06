Where? When? How Many? The Big Picture of Demolitions Carried Out for G20 Summit

As India took presidency of the grouping in December 2022, slums and settlements across the capital have been razed to the ground, putting thousands of people at risk of loss of shelter and income.
(Photo: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)
Days before the G20 Summit in New Delhi, the green sheets and flex boards covering several slum areas across the national capital have not gone unnoticed by local commuters. However, that's only one aspect of the 'beautification' drive undertaken by the authorities, directly affecting the lives of slum-dwellers.
Five areas in Delhi that saw large-scale demolitions, according to data collated by Land Conflict Watch.
While demolitions in Tughlakabad and Mehrauli are said to be linked to heritage walks planned for the G20 delegates, Yamuna Floodplains and Moolchand are close to their travel routes. Pragati Maidan is the main location for the summit.
Apart from those five areas, demolition drives have been carried out in several other places in Delhi, according to data collated by Land Conflict Watch.
According media reports quoting authorities, the demolitions have been carried out in the name of "beautification drives," "clearing of encroachments," "conservation of the Yamuna floodplains," and "protection of monuments."
To understand the big picture, The Quint brings you data and testimonies from the five locations that saw the biggest demolitions.
Demolitions in Tughlakabad were carried out following an order by the Delhi High Court in February 2023, which directed the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) to remove "unauthorised constructions" and facilitate rehabilitation for those affected.
At a public hearing of 'The Forced Evictions Across India and G20 Events' on 22 May, Reena Sharma, a resident of the Bengali Colony in Tughlakabad, said:
The Wire reported that a mass migration of Tughlakabad residents took place on 30 April 2023 after the ASI allegedly destroyed close to 1,000 homes.
Another report in Article 14 stated that while the ASI claimed that 1,248 notices were served, affected families said that 3,000 homes were demolished. As per the report of the public hearing, Tughlakabad demolitions "left more than 2,50,000 men, women and children displaced."
"Police surrounded the basti, jammers were installed so that no one could share videos, the phones of activists were snatched, the nearby hotels and shops were shut, and the entire basti was razed in two days," Shakeel claimed.
In Delhi's Mehrauli, after 700 eviction notices were officially served, at least 25 homes were demolished in February 2023. A single-judge bench of the Delhi High Court then ordered a stay.
However, the homes that were already razed fell under an area that housed more than 4,000 families.
Several media reports said the demolition affected 3,430 people living in that area.
During the public hearing, land and forest governance researcher Prudhviraj Rupavath linked residents' economic capabilities with the attitude of the authorities.
The Yamuna Pushta area was one of the worst affected by the demolition drives, with the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) demolishing eight of its own homeless shelters near the Yamuna floodplains in March 2023.
Reports said that close to 1,000 eviction notices were served to residents in the Yamuna floodplains, and almost 150 homes were demolished, affecting approximately 4,900 residents and leaving close to 700 homeless.
In February 2023, temporary structures built "illegally" on the Yamuna floodplain area of Zakir Nagar were bulldozed. As per reports, nearly 300 families were affected.
Speaking at the public hearing, Seema, who was a resident at one of the shelters, said:
On 27 March, following a Delhi High Court Order, close to 600 homes were reportedly demolished and their residents, evicted, and forced to live on the street. While close to 4,900 people, belonging to 1,000 homes, were served eviction notices, the demolitions eventually left approximately 2,940 homeless.
Puja, who used to live in Bela Estate, said, "We were given three hours to pack our things which were next to impossible. In a month's time, bulldozers were unleashed on us thrice. They first broke the hand pumps, so that we would leave immediately since no one can survive without water."
During the public hearing, activists alleged that the demolitions in Bela Estate were in connection with the beautification drive for the G20 Summit, even though the DUSIB claimed that the homes were 'encroachment on the eco-sensitive zone'.
Moreover, a shelter at Sarai Kale Khan was also removed apparently because a park, which will be a venue for G20 dignitaries' talks, was to be constructed close to the slums.
Although several demolitions received temporary stay orders from the Delhi High Court in Dhaula Kuan, the residents remain in limbo regarding the status of their houses. The Public Works Department (PWD) had issued eviction notices to close to 150 families living in a slum near Dhaula Kuan on 26 December 2022.
Speaking to Outlook, a resident named Amit said, "About 400-500 people reside here and some work for PWD themselves. Pehle jab wo log aaye the to keh rahe the ki hatao jhuggis, apne haath se todo warna police aake satayegi."
(With inputs from Land Conflict Watch.)
