Where? When? How Many? The Big Picture of Demolitions Carried Out for G20 Summit

Days before the G20 Summit in New Delhi, the green sheets and flex boards covering several slum areas across the national capital have not gone unnoticed by local commuters. However, that's only one aspect of the 'beautification' drive undertaken by the authorities, directly affecting the lives of slum-dwellers.

As India took the presidency of the grouping in December last year, slums and settlements across the capital have been razed to the ground, putting thousands of people at risk of loss of shelter and income.