'30,000 Indian Students in France in 2030'! Prez Macron's Ambitious Plan For You

"French for All, French for a Better Future" is an initiative in collaboration with Alliance Françaises to learn French in public schools. The plan is to develop the network of Alliance Françaises with new centres for learning French.

International classes will be created to allow students who do not speak the language to join universities in France.

"India and France have so much to do together, now and in the future. We will achieve this with you, our young people, in exchange and cooperation, in trust, in friendship," he said on X.

"Last but not least, we will facilitate the visa process for any former Indian students who studied in France. Coming to France means looking for excellence," he added in his statement.