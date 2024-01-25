Photos: From Amber Fort to Road Show With PM Modi, Prez Macron's Day 1 in Jaipur

President Macron is on a two-day visit to India. He is the chief guest for India's 75th Republic Day.
(Photo: PTI)
President Emmanuel Macron of France kickstarts his visit to India with a tour of Amber Fort in Jaipur.
President Emmanuel Macron interacts with artisans.
President Macron receives a grand welcome at Amber Fort.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets President Macron at Jantar Mantar.
Prime Minister Modi and President Macron wave to the gathering during a roadshow in Jaipur.
President Emmanuel Macron with S Jaishankar and Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari.
President Macron is on a two-day tour to India.
French President Emmanuel Macron being received by Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on his arrival in Jaipur.
French President Emmanuel Macron being received by Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra.
French President Emmanuel Macron being received by Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)