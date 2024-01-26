Republic Day 2024 Live: Women To Lead the Parade, Celebration To Begin Soon

India is celebrating its 75th Republic Day on Friday, 26 January 2024, with the themes of ‘Viksit Bharat’ and ‘Bharat - Loktantra ki Matruka'.

As per the Ministry of Defence, the Republic Day Parade at New Delhi's Kartavya Path will women centric, which will be will be heralded by 100 women artists playing Indian musical instruments. It will also included also witness an all-women Tri-Service contingent.