Republic Day 2024 Live: Women To Lead the Parade, Celebration To Begin Soon

India is celebrating its 75th Republic Day on Friday, 26 January 2024, with the themes of ‘Viksit Bharat’ and ‘Bharat - Loktantra ki Matruka'.
(Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav)
India is celebrating its 75th Republic Day on Friday, 26 January 2024, with the themes of ‘Viksit Bharat’ and ‘Bharat - Loktantra ki Matruka'.
As per the Ministry of Defence, the Republic Day Parade at New Delhi's Kartavya Path will women centric, which will be will be heralded by 100 women artists playing Indian musical instruments. It will also included also witness an all-women Tri-Service contingent.
Moreover, a total of tableaux will be displayed at this year's Parade.
Republic Day is celebrated every year on 26 January, to mark the adoption of the Indian Constitution, which originally came into effect on 26 January 1950
Last year, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi was the chief guest
Out of the 25 tableaux, 16 are from states and union territories and nine are from various ministries and departments
"Constitution is the holy book of every Indian. Happy Republic Day to all people," Telangana CM Revanth Reddy posted on X.
Around 13,000 special guests have also been invited to witness the parade this year. Moreover, the seating capacity at Kartavya Path is 77,000, of which 42,000 is reserved for the general public.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave best wishes to everyone on the occasion of Republic Day.
"Best wishes on special occasion of the 75th Republic Day. Jai Hind!" he posted on X.
A 95-member marching contingent and 33-member band contingent from France will also take part in the parade.
Moreover, along with the aircraft of Indian Air Force, one Multi Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) aircraft and two Rafale aircraft of the French Air Force will participate in the Fly-past.
The event is scheduled to begin with President Droupadi Murmu unfurling the national flag, followed by a 21-gun salute.
It will be followed by the arrival and welcome of all the dignitaries.
The parade is scheduled to begin at 10:30 am.
On the eve of India's 75th Republic Day, President Droupadi Murmu hailed the consecration ceremony of the "glorious" Ram Temple in UP's Ayodhya as "historic".
"When this event will be seen in the wider perspective, the future historians will consider it a landmark in India’s continued re-discovery of its civilisational heritage," President Murmu said in her annual address to the nation on Thursday, 25 January.
Check out President's full address here.
From Queen Elizabeth to Barack Obama, here’s every chief guest who has witnessed India’s Republic Day celebrations, from 1950 to 2024.
Click here to check out the photo gallery.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)