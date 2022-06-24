‘Attacking Essential Freedom of Millions’: Obama Condemns SC’s Roe v Wade Ruling

Restrictions on abortions are expected in about half the states in the country ruled by the Republican Party.
(Photo: Chetan Bhakuni/Altered by The Quint)
Former US President Barak Obama condemned the Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v Wade, a landmark case that constitutionally protected abortion rights for almost 50 years, and said that the decision is an attack on “essential freedoms of millions of Americans”.
The court majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito said that the 1973 Roe ruling and repeated subsequent high court decisions reaffirmed that Roe "must be overruled" because they were "egregiously wrong".
Referring to the 1992 Planned Parenthood v. Casey decision, which upheld the central holdings of Roe, Alito debated that the Casey opinion dismissed that very argument as "unrealistic," because it ignored for decades that "people have organised intimate relationships and made choices ... in reliance on the availability of abortion in the event that contraception should fail".
He added, “Across the country, states have already passed bills restricting choice. If you’re looking for ways to respond, @PPFA, @USOWomen, and many other groups have been sounding the alarm on this issue for years – and will continue to be on the front lines of this fight.”
Retweeting his previous statements on the case, Obama added, “For more than a month, we’ve known this day was coming – but that doesn’t make it any less devastating.”
Meanwhile, US Senator Elizabeth Warren said in a statement on Friday that the Supreme Court Justices have stripped away a woman’s constitutional rights to an abortion.
She said, “Six radical Supreme Court Justices have overturned nearly 50 years of precedent, stripping away the constitutional right to an abortion. After decades of scheming, Republican politicians have finally forced their unpopular agenda on the rest of America.”
She added, “They have decided that the government – not the person who is pregnant – should make a private health care decision and deny women the right to control their bodies and futures.”
However, she added that the “extremists” will not have the final word.
“We are angry – angry and determined. We will not go back. Not now, not ever,” said Warren.
US Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) said that the decision to revoke abortion rights will never make abortions go away. It will only abortions more dangerous, especially for the poor and the marginalized, she said.
AOC tweeted, "Overturning Roe and outlawing abortions will never make them go away. It only makes them more dangerous, especially for the poor + marginalized. People will die because of this decision. And we will never stop until abortion rights are restored in the United States of America."
However, former Vice President Mike Pence celebrated the ruling and said that the SC has “righted a historic wrong” and said that Americans should not relent “until the sanctity of life is restored”.
He added, “By returning the question of abortion to the states and the people, this Supreme Court has righted a historic wrong, and reaffirmed to right of the American people to govern themselves at the state level in a manner consistent with their values and aspirations.”
Adding “Now that Roe v. Wade has been consigned to the ash heap of history,” he said that those who cherish the sanctity of life must resolve to come to the defense of the unborn and support women in crisis pregnancies.
He tweeted, “Having been given this second chance for Life, we must not rest and must not relent until the sanctity of life is restored to the center of American law in every state in the land.”
