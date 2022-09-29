Flooded Streets, Blackouts: Hurricane Ian’s Trail of Damage in Cuba, Florida

However, the hurricane gathered force in the southeastern region of the Gulf of Mexico after striking Cuba as a Category 3 hurricane.

Ian was initially expected to make direct impact on the densely populated St Petersburg and Tampa Bay regions, but the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said that the eye of the “extremely dangerous” hurricane made landfall (arrived at land) on the barrier islands of Coya Costa.

Dramatic television footage from Naples showed floodwaters filling beach houses, submerging roads and engulfing vehicles.

The US Border Patrol said that 20 migrants were missing after their boat sank and added that four Cubans were able to swim to shore, while three were rescued at sea by the coast guard.