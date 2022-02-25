Five Essential Commodities That Will Be Hit by War in Ukraine

Global food prices already rose sharply during 2021 due to everything from higher energy prices to climate change. Food producers are likely to come under further pressure as prices of key inputs rise now.

Russia and Ukraine together account for more than a quarter of global wheat exports , while Ukraine alone makes up almost half of exports of sunflower oil . Both are key commodities used in many food products. If harvesting and processing is hindered in a war-torn Ukraine, or exports are blocked, importers will struggle to replace supplies.

Some countries are particularly dependent on grain from Russia and Ukraine. For example, Turkey and Egypt rely on them for almost 70 percent of their wheat imports. Ukraine is also the top supplier of corn to China.