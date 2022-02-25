Sean Penn in Ukraine to Work on Documentary on Russian Invasion: Reports

“Sean Penn demonstrates the courage that many others, especially western politicians lack. The director specially came to Kiev to record all the events that are currently happening in Ukraine and to tell the world the truth about Russia’s invasion of our country,” the post read.

Sean Penn was the subject of the Discovery Plus documentary Citizen Penn which recounted the humanitarian operations the actor was involved in after the Haiti earthquake in 2020. He set up the non-profit organisation Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE), which also helped people with COVID testing and vaccination.

Sean Penn has starred in more than 50 films in his career and won the Oscar for ‘Best Actor’ twice- for Mystic River (2003) and Milk (2008). He also directed the 2007 film Into the Wild which earned him a Directors Guild of America nomination.

Sean Penn hasn’t issued an official statement in the matter.