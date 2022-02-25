Sean Penn in Ukraine to Work on Documentary on Russian Invasion: Reports

Sean Penn reached Ukraine to continue working on his documentary.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Sean Penn is back in Ukraine reportedly to continue working on a documentary about the Russian invasion produced by Vice Studios with Endeavor Content and Vice World News, Variety reported. Sean Penn had visited Ukraine in November 2021 to meet the military and begin preparations for the documentary.
The Ukranian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s official Instagram account posted a video of him meeting Penn, who also attended a government press conference in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. The Office of the President wrote in a Facebook post, on Thursday, that Penn met the Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk, military personnel, and spoke to journalists.
The President’s office wrote (as translated), “The director came to Kyiv specifically to record all the events taking place in Ukraine and as a documentary filmmaker to tell the world the truth about Russia’s invasion of our country.”
Sean Penn at a press briefing in Ukraine.
“Sean Penn demonstrates the courage that many others, especially western politicians lack. The director specially came to Kiev to record all the events that are currently happening in Ukraine and to tell the world the truth about Russia’s invasion of our country,” the post read.
Sean Penn was the subject of the Discovery Plus documentary Citizen Penn which recounted the humanitarian operations the actor was involved in after the Haiti earthquake in 2020. He set up the non-profit organisation Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE), which also helped people with COVID testing and vaccination.
Sean Penn has starred in more than 50 films in his career and won the Oscar for ‘Best Actor’ twice- for Mystic River (2003) and Milk (2008). He also directed the 2007 film Into the Wild which earned him a Directors Guild of America nomination.
Sean Penn hasn’t issued an official statement in the matter.
