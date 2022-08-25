Finnish PM Sanna Marin Says She too Longs for 'Joy, Light, and Fun'

Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/ Sanna Marin)
Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said on Wednesday, 24 August, that she too is human and should be entitled to a private life, in response to the ongoing controversy surrounding leaked visuals from her house party.
Holding back tears, Marin said that she too sometimes wants "joy, light, and fun amidst the dark clouds."
Marin even apologised for a picture taken at the party showing two women kissing and lifting their shirts to reveal their torsos with a sign that said "Finland".
"I think the picture is not appropriate, I apologise for it. Such a picture should not have been taken," she had said in her apology.
After the images and videos from the party went viral, Marin received a negative result in a drug test that she willingly took to "clear up suspicions" after the video sparked controversy.
"Drug test taken from Prime Minister Sanna Marin on 19 August 2022 did not reveal the presence of drugs. The test was a comprehensive drug test. We did not choose how the test was done," the prime minister's office had said in a statement.
Calling the public demand for a drug test "unjust", the PM had said, "I consider these accusations to be very serious."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)