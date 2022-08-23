Finnish PM Sanna Marin Tests Negative for Drugs After Party Video Sparked Storm

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin on Monday, 22 August, received a negative result in a drug test that she willingly took to "clear up suspicions" after a video of her partying sparked controversy.

"Drug test taken from Prime Minister Sanna Marin on 19 August 2022 did not reveal the presence of drugs. The test was a comprehensive drug test. We did not choose how the test was done," the prime minister's office said in a statement.

Controversy erupted after a video went viral on social media last week that showed the 36-year-old PM dancing and partying with her friends. Comments heard on the video were interpreted by some observers to be a reference to narcotics.