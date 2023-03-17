Fake News & Burning Poles: The Struggle To Limit Cars in Oxford, UK

The professor has attended a couple of briefings organised by the county as an independent expert and has also witnessed shouting among the public, although he says he has not received threats like local officials and representatives, who have reported “more extreme” attacks to the police.

In fact, it all started with an idea from the government of Boris Johnson, the British prime minister who resigned in 2022, where green transition aid was approved at the start of the pandemic. Oxford decided to try limiting traffic on some streets, encouraged by the availability of public money. Professor Schwanen says that councils across the country rushed to take advantage of the funding available in 2020 and 2021 after a decade of Tory government cuts, and also that this funding was a waiver that has not solved the shortage. “There is hardly any money to do more than the bare minimum in terms of road maintenance and some basic transport interventions”, he says.