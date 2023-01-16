A Sinking Town in Uttarakhand: What Went Wrong in Joshimath

So far, the local authority has moved 81 people to temporary accommodations. The local authority has made alternate arrangements for 4,000 people in Joshimath and the nearby Pipalkoti.

“Our house is completely damaged. The administration has shifted us to a government school, but it is not easy to live here in this chilling cold along with my six-month-old baby,” says Rishi Devi.

Like her, Kishore Kumar Valmiki, 28, is anxious about his future. There are six members in his family – his parents, his wife, and two children. At present, they do not have a roof over their head.

Elaborating on the condition of his house, he says, “I work as a sweeper in the municipal corporation. My house first developed cracks around 14 months ago. We rented another house in Joshimath, but that too has developed cracks now.”

Similarly, Veena Devi, who lives in ward number one in Joshimath, had received a house under the government’s welfare scheme, but it has now become dangerous.