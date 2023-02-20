Climate Change To Be Part of Medical Curriculum: Why Is It Much-Needed?

The health effects of climate change will soon be included in all medical courses across India.

The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is working with various medical councils to include concepts such as rising heat and damaging air quality and their effects in medical education and the training of medical personnel in India, according to a report by The Times of India.

But why is this a much-needed step? And why does climate change and its effects need to be studied separately? The Quint explains.