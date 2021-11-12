Facebook Whistleblower Frances Haugen 'Extremely Concerned' by Metaverse

Facebook's whistleblower Frances Haugen on Wednesday, 10 November, said that she was "extremely concerned" about the social media giant's intention of converting itself into a "metaverse" company due to privacy issues, AFP reported.

Metaverse is a network of always-on virtual environments in which people can interact with one another and digital objects while operating as virtual representations of themselves.

Last month, after Haugen's revelations caught global attention and tarnished the image of Facebook, the company's CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced his plan of renaming Facebook as Meta.