Kabul Explosion: Taliban Claims 13 Killed; US Says 2 Blasts in 'Complex Attack'

An explosion occurred outside Kabul airport on Thursday, 26 August. Speaking to Reuters, the Taliban said that it was a suspected suicide bomb which exploded, killing at least 13 people including children.

Meanwhile, Press Secretary for the United States Department of Defense John Kirby said that the Pentagon could confirm that the explosion at the Abbey gate was the "result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US and civilian casualties."

Kirby also said that at least one more explosion had occurred at or near the Baron Hotel, located at a short distance from Abbey Gate.

Meanwhile, AFP reported that five people had been killed and a dozen had been left wounded in the blast.

Earlier, Kirby had said in a tweet that the explosion at occurred near the Abbey Gate of the airport and had resulted in an "unknown number of casualties".