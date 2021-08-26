Was Beaten by Taliban, Not Killed: Afghan Journo Clarifies Amid 'False' Reports

TOLONews quoted Ahmadullah Wasiq, deputy head of the Taliban’s cultural commission, as saying that Taliban is "seriously" following up on the incident, and officials will determine why the incident occurred.

“Not only this, but we will also investigate and solve any issue in the way of the journalists,” Wasiq reportedly added.

Following its return to power in Afghanistan, the Taliban has attempted to portray a more moderate image, even promising rights for women and girls. But concerns over human rights violations abound, with the World Bank on Tuesday even halting financial support to the country amid worries about the fate of women under the Taliban rule.