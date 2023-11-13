Explained | 2,800 Tremors, Volcanic Eruption Fears: What's Happening in Iceland?

Iceland is experiencing a seismic swarm as at least 2,800 tremors were recorded on Sunday, 12 November, in Grindavik, from where around 3,000 residents were evacuated due to the growing threat of a volcanic eruption.

The Nordic island country declared a state of emergency on 10 November after a series of powerful earthquakes rocked its southwestern Reykjanes peninsula.

The threat of a volcanic eruption looms large as it could destroy the town of Grindavik and lead to extensive ash clouds, several experts have warned.