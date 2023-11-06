'Heard Cries of Help, but Could Do Nothing': Survivors of Nepal Earthquake

Bimala BK with Hire Kami's daughter Premkali.
(Photo: Gaurav Pokharel)
"When I woke up at 11:46 pm as I felt the shocks, I heard a bleak voice of our neighbour shouting, 'save me, save me'," 26-year-old Bimala BK of Chiuri village in Nalgad Municipality-1 of Nepal's Jajarkot district told The Quint.
Her neighbour, 55-year-old Hire Kami, was buried under the rubble of his house after an earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit western Nepal at midnight of 3 November.
The recent tragedy in Nepal took the lives of at least 157 people, including Hire, and left over 190 injured. According to the District Administration Office (DAO), 105 people were killed in Jajarkot district, and 27 people in the bordering West Rukum district. Days later, at 4:31 pm on 6 November, another earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hit Jajarkot district.
When The Quint met Bimala on 5 November, two days after tragedy struck her village, she was sitting outside her house, staring at the rubble-filled space where Hire's home once stood. Hire's final words have been echoing in her mind, she said.
Recalling what happened on 3 November, Bimala said she rushed to his house as soon as she heard the first cries for help.
"I heard the noise and rushed to the house. But just when I got there, the two-storey house was completely destroyed," she added.
However, there was not much that Bimala and her neighbours could do in a village without electricity to aid the rescue efforts.
"We used lights by using electricity from solar power, but that too was destroyed due to the strong tremors," said Bimala. "I went near them in the dark and started looking for them."
With no option left, Bimala said, the neighbours started removing the stones and mud by hand. But it was not just Hire she had to rescue.
The neighbours only managed to save Hire's two daughters – Rupa and Premkali – as they were stuck in the top.
Along with Hire, his wife Chandrakala Kami (30), and his sons Sunil BK (15), and Bimal BK (14) were all found dead.
"By the time we had removed the stones and mud by hand, they had died," Nandkali said.
In Nalgad Municipality's Chamakhet village, 24-year-old Samir Pariyar lost five of his relatives who were at his home – including his sister Sabita Pariyar (38) and nephews Bishnu Pariyar (15) and Sandeep Sunar (18 months).
"I was in deep sleep on Friday night when I was thrown away, along with the bed, due to a powerful tremor. I couldn't move because I was completely covered in stones and mud. Just as I realised what was happening, our house collapsed," Samir told The Quint.
Samir's sister's friend Bindu Lama (28), who also stayed in their house on Friday night along with her daughter Bipana Lama (9), were also killed.
According to Lokendra KC, a neighbour who came to the family's rescue, the stone and mud house collapsed right at the first shock.
The people of Nalgad also lost their Deputy Mayor Sarita Singh to the tragedy. She had travelled to the Jajarkot district headquarters Khalanga on 3 November evening to attend an official event, where she was staying in her rented accommodation.
According to Dr Bikash Uprety, Head of Nalgad Primary Health Post, more lives could have been saved if the injured were brought to the health centre sooner. However, the geographical terrain of West Nepal made it more difficult.
"It was also taking more time due to landslides that could be triggered after the earthquake," Dr Uprety added.
(Gaurav Pokharel is a journalist based in Nepal.)
