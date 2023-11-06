'Heard Cries of Help, but Could Do Nothing': Survivors of Nepal Earthquake

When The Quint met Bimala on 5 November, two days after tragedy struck her village, she was sitting outside her house, staring at the rubble-filled space where Hire's home once stood. Hire's final words have been echoing in her mind, she said.

Recalling what happened on 3 November, Bimala said she rushed to his house as soon as she heard the first cries for help.

"I heard the noise and rushed to the house. But just when I got there, the two-storey house was completely destroyed," she added.