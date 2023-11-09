Explained: Why Western Nepal Is More Prone to Earthquakes

Over the past week, Nepal experienced three earthquakes in a span of a few days. A 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck Nepal on Monday, 6 November, followed by another slightly weaker one in which three people were injured.

On 3 November, an earthquake struck Jajarkot district in western Nepal, about 550 kilometres from Kathmandu, the tremors of which were also felt in Delhi and parts of north India. The natural disaster has left at least 155 dead.