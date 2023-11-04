In Photos: Rescue Efforts Underway in Earthquake-Hit Nepal

More than a 100 people have lost their lives following a deadly 6.9 magnitude earthquake in Nepal on Friday night, 3 November.
(Photo Courtesy: Gaurav Pokharel)
Nepal Police and Nepal Army personnel were mobilised to undertake rescue efforts in the aftermath of Friday's earthquake.
Districts in western Nepal such as Jajarkot and Rukum Paschim are said to be the worst affected.
Several houses were destroyed in the earthquake whose epicentre was identified as Ramidanda in Jajarkot district by the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre.
Here, a doctor looks after an injured earthquake victim who was evacuated from his village and brought to a hospital in Nepalgunj, Nepal.
This is the third incident of an earthquake rattling the landlocked nation in the past two months.
Earthquakes are a regular occurrence in Nepal as it lies on a major geological faultline where the Indian tectonic plate pushes up into the Eurasian plate, forming the Himalayas, according to The Hindu.
There were four aftershocks after Friday night's earthquake which led to several homes being destroyed.
