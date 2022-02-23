Ukraine: Experts Explain What's Behind Putin Deploying 'Peacekeeping’ Troops

Experts explain the real reasons behind Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions against Ukraine
(Photo: The Quint)
Vladimir Putin’s of the independence of the two breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk followed a surreal of a security council meeting in the Kremlin.
Sitting facing the 13-member council, Putin cajoled and argued as, one by one, his most senior officials – including Dmitry Medvedev, a former president and prime minister, and the country’s foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov – took to the lectern to provide their boss with “reasons” for the formal recognition of the two republics in the country’s east as independent states.
He followed this decision by authorising Russian troops to cross into the republics in . It was that the recognition treaties give Russia the right to establish military camps there.
He put forward an argument that was very similar in language to an essay he published on the Kremlin’s website in July 2021, .
Putin portrayed recognition as a decisive step by a true “great power” asserting its interests and protecting vulnerable “kin” communities. But the gambit raises more questions than it answers. The most obvious among them is whether this is the end of the current crisis, or at least the beginning of the end of it.
If you take this at face value – that Putin is only interested in protecting the rights of the two pro-Russian republics – then accepting recognition would spare Ukraine a major military confrontation with Russia.
It would also mean that Kyiv would avoid the that an implementation of the 2015 Minsk agreement would mean for the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyi and his government.
As in Georgia after the invasion of 2008 – and with Crimea after its annexation by Russia in 2014 – recognition could lead to a gradual stabilisation in the regions. Neither side has to argue about the implementation of the anymore.
The deadlock that had been reached in this process would no longer constitute a source of tension and mutual recrimination.
But this is a very optimistic assumption. It would be a mistaken reading of perhaps the most dangerous moment of European and global security since the end of the cold war.
Russian actions have, if anything, strengthened western resolve, as is clear from the immediate responses from countries like the and , which has announced it Russia’s Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.
The current crisis is about more than the status of “certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions”, as the territories are referred to in the . It does not resolve the broader tensions between Russia and the west over the future European security order.
Significantly, Putin’s speech focused much more on the wider problems of Russian-Ukrainian relations than the problem of the two Donbas republics. The Russian president reiterated a much broader agenda that links the situation in Ukraine clearly to his overall challenge to the international order. Various snippets are worth looking at more closely in this regard.
According to Putin, Ukraine – as a result of Soviet boundary drawing in the 1920s, 1940s and 1950s – became an “artificial” territorial construct. After the collapse of the USSR, it ended up with “historically Russian territories” inhabited by ethnic Russians whose rights are violated in contemporary Ukraine.
Taken together with the signing and immediate ratification of “” between Russia and the now recognised breakaway republics and the to move Russian troops into the newly recognised republics, Putin’s recognition speech and its tone make it much more likely, therefore, that this is at best a brief interlude in a continuing and deepening crisis.
(This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same. This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original article here.)
