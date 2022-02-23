Pak PM Imran Khan to Meet Prez Putin in Russia; Aims to Enhance Economic Ties

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin during the former's visit to Russia on Wednesday, 23 February, news agency PTI reported.

The meeting comes amid an impending global crisis sparked by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The two countries are expected to ink several deals during Khan's visit, including a contract involving Russian investment for a $2 billion pipeline in Pakistan.

A Russian delegation had visited Pakistan recently to negotiate tax exemptions regarding the Pakistan Gas Stream Project, as per reports by PTI.