Ex-US President Trump’s Blog Page Shuts Down a Month After Launch

Former American President Donald Trump's blog, created last month as the presidential candidate was banned from several social media platforms, has been taken down.
The blog page, which had been titled "From the Desk of Donald J Trump," was unveiled on 5 May this year, and could be accessed from the ex-president's website.
The blog will not be functional any longer, Trump spokesperson Jason Miller told Reuters.
Trump's team has hinted at the ex-president's intentions to launch a new social media platform multiple times. Yet, no concrete details to this purpose have been shared.
Trump's social media accounts were suspended in January this year after he put out incendiary content backing his supporters who had stormed the US Capitol, on 6 January, to protest against him losing the presidential elections.
“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them, we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” Twitter had said on 9 January.
Similarly, Facebook had initially banned Trump for a period of 24 hours, but later extended the block indefinitely. Zuckerberg had cited the use of the platform ‘to incite violent insurrection against a democratically elected government’ by Trump as the reason for the extended ban.
Social media apps such as Instagram, Snapchat and YouTube had also banned the former president's accounts.
(With inputs from Reuters)
