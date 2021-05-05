Trump Unveils New Communication Platform After Twitter and FB Ban
'From The Desk of Donald J Trump' is the name of the communication platform Trump launched on his website
Donald Trump has unveiled a new communication platform on his website called "From the Desk of Donald J Trump."
Trump has been banned from social media sites like Twitter and Facebook earlier, and after a long absence from the internet, Trump made a comeback through this new mode of communication on his website.
The platform will contains views and statement from Trump, and act as a way for him to communicate with his followers.
His spokesperson Jason Miller, posted about the same on Twitter, and said, "President Trump’s website is a great resource to find his latest statements and highlights from his first term in office, but this is not a new social media platform. We’ll have additional information coming on that front in the very near future."
A 30-second explainer video on the site calls it a "Place to speak freely and safely". Along with his latest updates, the site also includes statements from Trump since he left office on January 20 this year. One of the statements on his site, updated on May 3, reads, "The Fraudulent Presidential Election of 2020 will be, from this day forth, known as THE BIG LIE!"
The site was first activated four months after Trump got banned on social media for tweets that led to the siege of Capitol Hill on January 6.
