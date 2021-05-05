Trump Unveils New Communication Platform After Twitter and FB Ban

Donald Trump has unveiled a new communication platform on his website called "From the Desk of Donald J Trump."

Trump has been banned from social media sites like Twitter and Facebook earlier, and after a long absence from the internet, Trump made a comeback through this new mode of communication on his website.

The platform will contains views and statement from Trump, and act as a way for him to communicate with his followers.

His spokesperson Jason Miller, posted about the same on Twitter, and said, "President Trump’s website is a great resource to find his latest statements and highlights from his first term in office, but this is not a new social media platform. We’ll have additional information coming on that front in the very near future."