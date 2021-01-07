Capitol Siege: Facebook, IG Block Trump’s Accounts ‘Indefinitely’

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday, 7 January, announced that after the US Capitol Siege by supporters of outgoing US President Donald Trump, the social media giant would be extending the block placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely, “and for at least next two weeks.” Zuckerberg cited the use of the platform “to incite violent insurrection against a democratically elected government” as the reason for the extended ban.

Earlier, Trump’s account had been temporarily blocked by Facebook for 24 hours and Twitter had done the same for 12 hours after he sent out messages backing his supporters who stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday. Facebook-owned app, Instagram had also previously locked Trump’s account for 24 hours, the company’s head said in a statement.