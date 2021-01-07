Capitol Siege: Facebook, IG Block Trump’s Accounts ‘Indefinitely’
Earlier, Trump’s account has been temporarily blocked by Facebook for 24 hours.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday, 7 January, announced that after the US Capitol Siege by supporters of outgoing US President Donald Trump, the social media giant would be extending the block placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely, “and for at least next two weeks.” Zuckerberg cited the use of the platform “to incite violent insurrection against a democratically elected government” as the reason for the extended ban.
Earlier, Trump’s account had been temporarily blocked by Facebook for 24 hours and Twitter had done the same for 12 hours after he sent out messages backing his supporters who stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday. Facebook-owned app, Instagram had also previously locked Trump’s account for 24 hours, the company’s head said in a statement.
Taking to Facebook on Thursday to issue a statement, Zuckerberg wrote about Trump that, “His decision to use his platform to condone rather than condemn the actions of his supporters at the Capitol building has rightly disturbed people in the US and around the world. We removed these statements yesterday because we judged that their effect – and likely their intent – would be to provoke further violence.”
“We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great. Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete.”Mark Zuckerberg
Like Facebook, Twitter had locked Trump out of his account for 12 hours, adding that it required the removal of three tweets for "severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy". Twitter also said that if the tweets were not removed, the president's account would remain locked for good, reported BBC.
While making false claims about election fraud, Trump, in a series of tweets, told the protesters “I love you” before telling them to go home.
His video message to the protesters was also removed from Facebook and YouTube.
Facebook in a statement had said that it removed the messages because it “increases the risk of violence”.
Both Twitter and Facebook had also removed several posts of Trump that cast doubt on the election results and lauded his supporters. Twitter also threatened to put a permanent ban on his account after he violated their social media policies.
What Happened in Washington?
Pro-Trump protesters stormed the United States (US) Capitol in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, in scenes that were broadcast live on multiple news channels across the world.
Members of both Houses of the US Congress were meeting to conduct the vote certifying the Electoral College victory of Joe Biden in the US presidential election. Both Houses had to be evacuated, before the Senate reconvened later.
Several hours after the crisis began, the Capitol Police finally managed to clear the mob from the building after 5:30 pm (EST), with the Capitol’s Sergeant-at-Arms confirming the building was secure, according to CNN.
The incident led to the death of four people, including one woman succumbing to a gunshot wound. Several reports suggested people being hospitaised with tear gas injuries, baton marks and multiple fractures.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.