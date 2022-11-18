Ultimatum, Resignations, RIP Memes: Elon Musk's Three Nails in Twitter's Coffin?

Twitter has been on an unhinged downward spiral, for what seems like an eternity, after billionaire Elon Musk's takeover of the company last month. It has reached a staged where Twitter users have started preparing for the eventuality of not having the social media network at their disposal.

The fear (and speculation) was further aggravated by a Grant Gustin grave meme shared by Musk, which apparently shows Twitter burying Twitter.

But first thing first! What triggered this new fear, and Musk's eventual meme? Let's have a look at all the latest that is happening at the company and on Musk's Twitter timeline.