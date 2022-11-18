Ultimatum, Resignations, RIP Memes: Elon Musk's Three Nails in Twitter's Coffin?

Elon Musk.
Twitter has been on an unhinged downward spiral, for what seems like an eternity, after billionaire Elon Musk's takeover of the company last month. It has reached a staged where Twitter users have started preparing for the eventuality of not having the social media network at their disposal.
The fear (and speculation) was further aggravated by a Grant Gustin grave meme shared by Musk, which apparently shows Twitter burying Twitter.
But first thing first! What triggered this new fear, and Musk's eventual meme? Let's have a look at all the latest that is happening at the company and on Musk's Twitter timeline.
On Wednesday, 16 November, Musk had given Twitter workers an ultimatum to either accept the company's new "hardcore" working environment, or resign.
The form included only one response: "Yes," and anyone who did not opt for the sole option would be fired with a three months severance package, Bloomberg reported.
The deadline fixed for workers to reply was Thursday evening (5 pm ET to be exact).
However, a large number of employees stood their ground, and refused to play to the tunes of the eccentric billionaire. Instead, they chose to leave, thereby casting a shadow over the operationality and continuity of the platform.
There has been a cloud of confusion weighing over Twitter as well amid the mass exits. In an email, the company announced that it was closing their office buildings and disabling employee badge access until Monday.
Hence, there was no clarity on what company infrastructure, if any, employees could access amid the chaos.
Twitter's top management also asked its employees to "refrain from discussing confidential information on social media, with the press or elsewhere."
Musk's team is said to have spent a considerable amount of time scanning messages or tweets which criticised him and the company – which led to around two dozen workers getting fired on Tuesday, according to The New York Times.
Musk, who was expecting far more people to digest his bitter pill, apparently tried till the final hours before his deadline to convince people to stay.
However, no amount of damage control was enough, as employees were already fed up by the "anti-worker" and "hostile" environment.
Twitter's internal communication channels were flooded with employees sending the "salute" emoticon, which has become symbolic for departure from the company.
To soften the blow of mass exits, Musk brought in some engineers and other officials from his other companies, including Tesla. However, most of them have no idea how the product works, and will need time to bring themselves up to speed.
This comes nearly two weeks after Musk sacked 50 percent of Twitter's workforce – comprising around 3,700 employees.
In the aftermath of the mass layoffs, Musk is said to have publicly and privately fired dozens of workers, sometimes for the silliest of reasons.
Another employee posted a screenshot of his termination email, along with the viral 'salute' emoji.
On 14 November, Musk had fired a worker publicly for disagreeing with him on the working speed of Twitter across the world.
In a tweet, Musk had said, "I’d like to apologize for Twitter being super slow in many countries. App is doing >1000 poorly batched RPCs just to render a home timeline!"
In response, a Twitter employee contradicted Musk, saying that what he was saying was "wrong" and that he had been working on this aspect of the website for the last six years.
After a brief back-and-forth about technical aspects about the site, what the employee got was the axe!
To top off Musk's long list of problems, a group of Democrats in the United States (US) Senate expressed concerns over the changes made to Twitter and urged the Federal Trade Commission – the country's antitrust regulator – to conduct checks on the company's consent decree and compliance with consumer privacy laws.
One of the signatories to the letter is Elizabeth Warren, who was a frontrunner among the Democrats in the 2020 presidential campaign.
The letter further added that in order to prioritise "increasing profits and "cutting costs," Twitter’s executives had "dismissed" key staff, "scaled back" internal privacy reviews, and "forced" engineers to take on legal liability for new changes.
Meanwhile, the internet has been having one field day after the other over the ongoing saga.
Musk himself took on a morbid avatar by posting a Grant Gustin-Oliver Queen's Grave meme,with a gravestone with the Twitter logo on it. Strangely, a person taking a picture next to the gravestone also had the Twitter logo superimposed on his face (Make of that what you will!)
On the other hand, several people poked fun at the man in charge.
While some cracked jokes over the embarrassing chain of events, others bade an emotional goodbye to a site that has been a part of their life and a means to express themselves publicly.
One such user posted a picture of the scene from Titanic, during which musicians play their instruments to pacify people aboard the ill-fated ship while it sinks.
(With inputs from Bloomberg and The New York Times.)
