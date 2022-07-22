Trump Watched US Capitol Riot on TV, Said Election Was Not Over: Probe Panel

A United States House of Representatives select panel investigating the 6 January 2021 Capitol Hill Riots on Friday, 22 July, showed a never-before-seen video of then-President Donald Trump stating that he did not want to say the election was over.

Further, Adam Kinzinger, a Republican member of the committee, released excerpts on Twitter from the testimonies from several White House aides who said that the former president had spent nearly three hours watching the attack unfold on television in his private dining room.