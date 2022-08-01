Days After Civilian Executions, Military in Myanmar Extends Emergency Till 2023

Image used for representation only.
(Photo: eastasiaforum.org)
The military junta in Myanmar, which seized power in April last year after overthrowing Aung San Suu Kyi's democratically-elected government, has extended its emergency rule until 2023, the BBC reported on Monday, 1 August.
While the military, led by General Min Aung Hlaing, has pledged "free and fair" elections in the future, it stated on Monday that it needed more time to ensure the stability of the country.
The decision to extend the emergency comes in the backdrop of the military's execution of four pro-democracy activists on 25 July, accused of allegedly assisting in carrying out "terror acts."
After it overthrew the civilian government on 1 February 2021 and detained State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, the military, known as the Tatmadaw, began an extremely violent crackdown on pro-democracy protesters, killing thousands. Almost 18 months on, it shows no signs of coming to a compromise with the pro-democracy protesters.
One rights group, the Assistance Association of Political Prisoners (AAPP), estimate that the Tatmadaw has killed more than 2,100 people, and has also detained thousands of political and civil society opponents.
(With inputs from the BBC.)