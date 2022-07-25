In a 1st in Decades, Myanmar's Military Junta Executes 4 Pro-Democracy Activists

For the first time in decades, Myanmar's military junta revealed on Monday, 25 July, that it had executed four pro-democracy activists accused of allegedly assisting in carrying out "terror acts."

The four men, who had been sentenced to death in closed-door trials in January and April, had been charged with helping militias combat the army, as per Reuters.

Myanmar's National Unity Government (NUG), a shadow administration banned by the ruling junta, slammed the executions and called for action to be taken against the army on a global scale.

"Extremely saddened. (We) condemn the junta's cruelty. The global community must punish their cruelty," the NUG president’s office spokesperson Kyaw Zaw said.