The Tatmadaw: Understanding the Political Dominance of Myanmar's Military

Zaw Min Tun, spokesperson for the military government, defended the executions at a press briefing. "If we compare their sentence with other death penalty cases, they have committed crimes for which they should have been given death sentences many times," he was quoted as saying by AFP.

On the other hand, Myanmar's National Unity Government (NUG), a shadow administration banned by the ruling junta, had slammed the executions and called for action to be taken against the army on a global scale.

"Extremely saddened. (We) condemn the junta's cruelty. The global community must punish their cruelty," the NUG president's office spokesperson Kyaw Zaw said.

How did the Tatmadaw get to such a powerful position? We should start with the freedom struggle.