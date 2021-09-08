China Will Try to Work Out Some Arrangement With Taliban: US Prez Biden

The United States, on the other hand, has blocked the Taliban's access to Afghanistan's reserves, most of which are held by the New York Federal Reserve. This was reportedly a bid to ensure that the Taliban keeps its word and respects women’s rights and international laws in Afghanistan.



This came at a time when Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken over a phone call on 29 August that the international community should engage with the Taliban and "positively guide" them.



Reuters, however, also quoted experts as saying that China will lose much of their economic leverage in Afghanistan, if other countries provide financial assistance to the Taliban.



Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Taliban fired shots in the air to disperse those protesting in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Tuesday, 7 September.



According to news agency AFP, the crowd was protesting against Pakistan's involvement in Afghanistan's affairs, and had gathered near former's embassy.



Meanwhile, two people were shot dead in a protest in Afghanistan’s Herat on Tuesday, reported AFP, citing a doctor.