Under India’s Presidency, UNSC Skips Taliban Reference in Statement on Terror

The Indian Express has cited officials as saying that the decision for India to sign off on the statement was taken due to changing “ground realities.”

The officials also reportedly believe that India would not have been able to evacuate 565 people so far (including the entire Indian embassy which was evacuated on 17 August itself) without Taliban’s cooperation.

Further, officials told The Indian Express that even though India has not yet engaged with the Taliban in the manner as other UNSC members have, signing off on this statement indicates opening up the possibility to engage with the group.