China, Russia Fighter Jets Fly Near Tokyo Amid Quad Summit: Japan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is participating in a Quad Leaders' Summit in Tokyo along with United States President Joe Biden, Australian PM Anthony Albanese, and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/MEA)
Chinese and Russian fighter jets carried out joint flights near Japan on Tuesday, 24 May, as the Quad Leaders' summit, the second in-person meeting of leaders from the United States, India, Australia and Japan, is taking place in Tokyo, the Japanese defence minister said.
Japan’s Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi said that the government had expressed "grave concerns" to Russia and China over the flights, news agency AFP reported.
"Two Chinese bombers joined two Russian bombers in the Sea of Japan and made a joint flight to the East China Sea," Kishi was quoted as saying. "After that, a total of four aircraft, two presumed (new) Chinese bombers – which replaced the two Chinese bombers – and two Russian bombers, conducted a joint flight from the East China Sea to the Pacific Ocean."
Calling the moves especially "provocative" given the summit, Kishi added that a Russian intelligence-gathering aircraft also flew off northern Hokkaido to the Noto Peninsula in central Japan on Tuesday.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and United States President Joe Biden issued a joint statement on the goals and commitments of Quad nations, in a bid to make the region more resilient for the 21st century.
"We strongly support the principles of freedom, rule of law, democratic values, sovereignty and territorial integrity, peaceful settlement of disputes without resorting to threat or use of force, any unilateral attempt to change the status quo, and freedom of navigation and overflight, all of which are essential to the peace, stability and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region and to the world," the leaders underlined in the introduction of the statement.
Japan has scrambled military jets 1,004 times in the past year to March, the second highest on record, according to the defence ministry, to counter approaching Chinese or Russian aircrafts.
(With inputs from AFP.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)