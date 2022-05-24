'Quad Encourages a Free, Open, Inclusive Indo-Pacific Region': PM Modi at Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is participating in a Quad Leaders' Summit in Tokyo along with United States President Joe Biden, Australian PM Anthony Albanese, and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida on Tuesday, 24 May.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/MEA)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is participating in a Quad Leaders' Summit in Tokyo along with United States President Joe Biden, Australian PM Anthony Albanese, and Japanese PM Fumio Kishida on Tuesday, 24 May.
PM Modi landed in Japan's capital city in the wee hours of Monday, and met Japanese business leaders a day ahead of the Quad Summit.
In his opening remarks at the summit, PM Modi said that Quad had made an important place for itself before the world in a short span of time.
"Today, Quad's scope has become extensive, its form effective. Our mutual trust, and our determination is giving new energy and enthusiasm to democratic powers," PM Modi said.
The prime minister further said that at the Quad level, with the countries cooperating mutually, a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific Region was being encouraged, which was the shared goal.
He also said that despite the pandemic, the countries had increased their coordination for vaccine delivery, climate action, supply chain resilience, disaster response, economic cooperation, and other areas.
PM Modi also congratulated new Australian PM Anthony Albanese for winning the elections. "Your presence amongst us 24 hours after taking the oath reflects the strength of Quad friendship and your commitment towards it," he told the leader.
Albanese, leader of Australia's Labor Party, was sworn in on Monday as the country's 31st Prime Minister following his victory in the May federal election.
Meanwhile, US President Biden addressed the summit, lambasting Russian President Putin for the war, which he said was his attempt to extinguish a culture.
"This is more than just a European issue, it's a global issue. Global food crisis may worsen with Russia blocking Ukraine from exporting its grains. As long as Russia continues the war, US will work with its partners," Biden stated.
Biden also promised that the US would be a strong, steady, and enduring partner in the Indo-Pacific.
"We are Indo-Pacific powers. As long as Russia continues the war, we are going to be partners and lead a global response. We stay together for the shared values and vision we have," he vowed.
He went on to talk specifically about the tasks ahead for the Quad, which he said included keeping the region peaceful and stable, tacking the pandemic, and addressing the climate crisis.
PM Albanese said that the Australian government was committed to working with the Quad countries.
"The new Australian government gives priority to taking action on climate change and building a more resilient Indo-Pacific region through economic, cyber, energy, health and environmental security," he stated.
He further said that as the Indo-Pacific had reshaped, the Quad partnership was needed now more than ever. "The region is looking to us to lead by example," he said.
On climate change, Albanese said that Australia would act in recognition that climate change was the main economic and security challenge for the island nations of the Pacific. "My government will set a new target to reduce emissions by 43 percent by 2030, putting us on track for net-zero emissions by 2050," he promised.
He also added that Australia would provide more resources and energies to securing the region as they enter a new and more complex phase in the Pacific strategic environment.
"We'll continue to stand with you, our like-minded friends and collectively stand for each other," Albanese added.
Meanwhile, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida said that the Russian invasion of Ukraine squarely challenged the principles enshrined in the UN Charter.
"We should listen carefully to voices of the countries in the ASEAN, South Asia as well as the Pacific Island countries, so as to further advance cooperation, conducive to solving urgent issues facing the vision," he added.
The Quad summit, the second in-person meeting of these leaders, is taking place under the shadow of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
On Monday, PM Modi held separate meetings with a number of leading Japanese CEOs, besides a roundtable with Japanese business leaders and an interaction with the Indian community.
Modi's pre-departure statement stressed focussing on issues, both regional, like China, and global, like the going Russia-Ukraine war.
The Modi-Biden meeting in Tokyo will be the second face-to-face meeting of both the leaders within a year. PM Modi will also hold separate bilateral meetings with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida and newly-elected Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)