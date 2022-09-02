FAQ | Why Is China Locking Down Chengdu Again? Will We See Another COVID Wave?

On Wednesday, 31 August, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced that the number of fresh COVID cases and deaths worldwide have continued to fall nearly everywhere in the world.

But, just one day since that briefing, on Thursday, 1 September, China announced a lockdown in Chengdu, the capital of the South Sichuan province, which is home to over 21.2 million people.

Journalists and Chinese bloggers shared photos of the resultant rush to buy and stock up on essentials.