FAQ: SII to Launch India’s First Home-grown Cervical Cancer Vaccine

Indian Biotech company Serum Institute of India is all set to launch India's first home grown Human Papillomavirus (HPV) inoculation against cervical cancer.

SII has submitted data from the clinical trials of the vaccine to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization, and the Subject Expert Committee will be holding a meeting on 15 June to take a decision on it, reported Mint.

According to reports, an application has also been put forth to the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI), who is likely to take the final decision on the HPV vaccine at a meeting to be held on June 29.