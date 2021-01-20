Kamala Harris’ Ancestral Village in TN Celebrate Her Swearing-In

Celebrations have begun at Thulasenthirapuram village in Nagapattinam district of Tamil Nadu, which is the ancestral village of the United States Vice President Kamala Harris.



Billboards of Harris have been put up all over the village and a live screening is scheduled at 10pm when the swearing-in ceremony takes place.



Villagers have prepared sweets and murukku to be distributed in the village.

Calendars featuring the faces of Biden and Harris have been distributed in the village. A special pooja will be held after the ceremony.