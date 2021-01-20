Kamala Harris’ Ancestral Village in TN Celebrate Her Swearing-In

Celebrations have begun at Thulasenthirapuram village in Nagapattinam district of Tamil Nadu, which is the ancestral village of the United States Vice President Kamala Harris.
Billboards of Harris have been put up all over the village and a live screening is scheduled at 10pm when the swearing-in ceremony takes place.
Villagers have prepared sweets and murukku to be distributed in the village.
Calendars featuring the faces of Biden and Harris have been distributed in the village. A special pooja will be held after the ceremony.
Harris' maternal grandfather, PV Gopalan hails from the village. During her nomination and victory, the villagers celebrated with special poojas in honour of her.
People had then set off firecrackers, carried placards with her photograph, offered prayers at the temple and read out the news headlines calling her “the daughter of the village.”
Harris was born to an Indian mother and a Jamaican father, both of whom immigrated to the United States to study and later settled there.
Tonight, she will be sworn in as United States' first woman, first African-American, and first Asian-American Vice-President. She would also then become the highest-ranking female elected official in US history.
A day before she sent out a message of unity and togetherness to a country still reeling under the numerous fatalities due to the coronavirus pandemic and the political turmoil.
Published: 20 Jan 2021,07:35 PM IST