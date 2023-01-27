Canada Now Has a Representative To Combat Islamophobia: Who Is Amira Elghawaby?

Muslim community leaders in Canada have called authorities at all levels to tackle racism, hate motivated violence and the widespread prevalence of far right groups for several years now.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims described Elghawaby’s appointment as a "historic moment for Muslims in Canada.”

In 2020, researchers found that the number of hate groups that actively operated in the country had tripled in recent years and saw anti-muslim rhetoric become one of the “most salient” topics among right-wing extremists online.

The next year, Trudeau’s government organised national summits on Islamophobia and anti-Semitism, in a drastic attempt to tackle growing hatred.